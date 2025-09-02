Alliance decision in December; TTV weighs options

CHENNAI: A fresh crack has emerged in the BJP-led NDA as AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday announced that his party’s decision on alliances for the 2026 Assembly polls will be made in December. This is viewed as a sign of distancing from the NDA and exploring options.

This move follows AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s firm refusal to readmit expelled leaders into the party or the alliance, aiming to safeguard his leadership. Amit Shah’s attempt had also failed as Palaniswami dug his heels in.

Until a couple of days ago, Dhinakaran reiterated that AMMK was part of the NDA. But on Monday, his tone changed, signalling a shift. Just a month ago, expelled AIADMK leader Panneerselvam had exited the NDA, citing disrespect from BJP’s national leadership.

The AMMK had earlier extended “unconditional support” to the BJP to ensure PM Modi’s re-election in the 2024 LS polls. However, Dhinakaran clarified that the upcoming State Assembly polls in 2026 are a different scenario. He made this statement after paying tribute to freedom fighter Pulithevan in Nelkattumseval village, in Tenkasi district.

Dhinakaran too is reportedly unhappy with his treatment from BJP leaders. “Alliance choice will reflect the views of our cadre. We will prove our strength,” he said.

Hours later, Panneerselvam said that “anything can happen in politics.” The terse statement was a response to a question at Nelkattumseval whether he would forge an alliance with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s two year-old party. An OPS’s supporter and ex-MLA even said that “it will not be surprise even if he joins DMK-led front.”

A close aide of Dhinakaran said that neither the national nor state BJP leadership had formally committed to including AMMK in the alliance. “Shah said BJP wouldn’t interfere in AIADMK’s matters, and state chief Nainar Nagenthran made no effort to include TTV or OPS. There’s no point in staying.”

Meanwhile, Palaniswami has consistently stated that AIADMK remains allied with the BJP, while others like Dhinakaran were merely part of the BJP-led NDA, underscoring their exclusion from the AIADMK-led front.

“There’s no future for Dhinakaran in the NDA. He is possibly looking to align with Vijay. But will Vijay accept him?” asked political analyst Tharasu Shyam. He added that the current scenario could benefit the DMK and even mirror the 1996 outcome, when the DMK-led front won 221 seats.