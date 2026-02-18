Alliance decision at appropriate time, says Premalatha

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Premalatha said the party would take a considered call on alliances ahead of the Assembly elections.

“On the budget, they have termed it as carrying 30 key announcements. I will respond after reading it in full. With only three months left for the elections, can all these announcements be implemented? Or will they be carried out after a new government assumes office? These are valid questions,” she said.

She added that Tamil Nadu deserved a government that would implement a budget beneficial to the State and its people.