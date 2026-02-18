Tamil Nadu

Alliance decision at appropriate time, says Premalatha

Tamil Nadu deserved a government that would implement a budget beneficial to the State and its people
CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has said a decision on her party’s electoral alliance would be announced at the appropriate time, even as she indicated that a coalition government with a share in power would mark a positive change for Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Premalatha said the party would take a considered call on alliances ahead of the Assembly elections.

“On the budget, they have termed it as carrying 30 key announcements. I will respond after reading it in full. With only three months left for the elections, can all these announcements be implemented? Or will they be carried out after a new government assumes office? These are valid questions,” she said.

She added that Tamil Nadu deserved a government that would implement a budget beneficial to the State and its people.

On the prospects of a coalition regime, she said, “If an opportunity arises for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu with a share in power, it would be good. That would be a positive change. Let the election results come.“

Referring to a recent event at the Isha centre, she said she had met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and L Murugan, former minister S P Velumani and Puducherry Ministers as a courtesy.

On the Prime Minister’s visit, she said, “If his visit brings good to Tamil Nadu, we will welcome it.”

