Alliance boss DMK free to allocate RS seat, Cong never sought a pie, says Karti Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Joining the issue over the unrest within the DMK-led INDIA bloc over the apportionment of Rajya Sabha seats in the alliance this time, Congress MP from Sivaganga, Karti P Chidambaram, on Saturday downplayed the issue and said that it was up to the DMK to decide which party gets what ticket in the front.

Chidambaram junior also admitted that the Congress party did not seek the RS ticket this time, and there was no disappointment for the party.

A day after the MDMK publicly vented its frustration over the DMK not renominating Vaiko to the upper house this time, Karti told media persons on two separate instances that it was up to the DMK to decide which party gets which ticket. Talking to media persons in two different southern districts, Karti said, "The Congress party did not place a request with the DMK for an RS ticket this time. The Congress neither asked for a ticket nor is the party disappointed." Responding to another query related to RS seat allocation, he downplayed the issue and said, "Within the INDIA bloc, the DMK heads the alliance. They decided who should be given the ticket. You must pose this question to DMK."

Responding to a query on Vijay being eulogised as "junior Kamarajar" at an event on Friday, the PCC member said, "If they think that one could attain Kamarajar's status so easily, either they do not know history or the legacy of Kamarajar." Dismissing queries related to the PMK dispute as a "family issue", the Congress MP, engaging a query on the AIADMK-BJP alliance, said, "The AIADMK-BJP alliance is not liked by the cadre of AIADMK too. AIADMK was in alliance with the BJP in 2021. Prior to the 2024 polls, they snapped the ties because they feared that the minorities would not trust them. They revived the alliance in 2025. What has changed in a year? Cadre of AIADMK do not fully endorse the alliance."

Remarking that wherever he went, the AIADMK-BJP alliance was not accepted or appreciated by the people, Karti said, "Nowhere did the people say that they want Edappadi Palaniswami to replace incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin. The DMK-led INDIA bloc will win in the event of a three or four-cornered contest. In the present situation, the INDIA bloc is strong. It will win the upcoming Assembly poll."