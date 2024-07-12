Alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq granted conditional bail by Delhi court

A court in Delhi has granted conditional bail to Tamil Nadu based suspected kingpin of an international drug trafficking ring, Jaffer Sadiq who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for masterminding smuggling of pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand, concealed in food products.

Jaffer Sadiq, who was sacked from the DMK after his role in drug smuggling came to light was arrested by the NCB on March 9 and has been in jail since.

After hearing his bail petition, Special Judge Sudhir Kumar Sirohi directed Sadiq to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the same amount.

Further, Sadiq has been directed to deposit his passport in court during bail period and if he does not possess a passport, he is required to file an affidavit stating the same.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) is to be opened against his name and he is not allowed to travel outside India.

Sadiq has been directed to sign at the NCB office on the first Monday of every month until trial is completed and in case of a criminal case registered against the accused while on bail, it would be open to NCB to seek cancellation of bail, the court noted.