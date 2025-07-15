All ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ petitions will be resolved in 45 days, assures Amudha

CHENNAI: Additional Chief Secretary of the State Revenue Department P Amudha on Monday informed that the government has set a 45-day deadline to dispose of the petitions received under the ‘Ungaludan Stalin' scheme, which Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch at Chidambaram in Cuddalore on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons about the scheme ahead of its launch, Amudha, who was appointed government spokesperson on Monday morning, told media persons that based on the feedback received in the earlier three phases of petitions/grievance disposal mechanism, the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme has been launched designed with thrust on informing the people about the conduct of the special camps before the actual camps. Pointing out that 43 different services/schemes will be delivered through 13 departments in urban areas and 46 services and schemes through 15 departments in rural areas, the senior IAS officer said that under the new scheme, people will be informed about the department/officer handling their petition. “We will know how long a petition is pending with an office/officer. What reply was given? If it reaches 30 days, we will issue a reminder to the concerned officer. People can appeal if they are not satisfied with the reply,” she added.

Six camps for each district

“All petitions received during the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps must be disposed of in 45 days. In phases I and II, we set a 30-day deadline. Some petitions could not be resolved in 30 days. So, based on feedback, we have set it as 45 days,” Amudha noted.

About 1 lakh volunteers will be engaged to raise awareness on the conduct of the camps. Approximately 3,738 and 6,232 camps will be conducted in urban and rural areas under the scheme. Earlier, a camp was held for every 20,000 people. Now, a camp will be held for every 10,000 people. From July 15 to August 15, about 3,563 camps, including 2,135 camps in rural areas, will be organised in the first month with the involvement of 28,370 volunteers for the first phase. Senior ministers and other representatives will also participate in the camps. It will be conducted on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the rate of 6 camps per district.