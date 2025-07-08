All projects must be completed in time, says CM Stalin at review meetings

CHENNAI: After holding a series of review meetings covering 10 departments over a stretch of four hours, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the completed works in each department were impressive.

“I have instructed the officials to ensure that the ongoing projects are completed within the stipulated time and earn the appreciation of the people,” the CM said in a social media post, following back-to-back meetings with various departments, including Labour, School Education, Backward and Most Backward Classes, and Adi Dravidar Welfare.

“Each announcement must be turned into an order! Government Orders (GOs) must be executed and implemented effectively to instil in everyone’s mind what the ‘Dravidian Model’ government truly means,” the CM added.

CM lauds Rettamalai’s contribution to society

In yet another post, the CM paid tribute to freedom fighter Rettamalai Srinivasan on his birth anniversary, stating that he set the best example of how education alone can be a powerful tool to challenge social discrimination.

“On his birth anniversary, I pay my heartfelt tribute to his unparalleled contribution to the empowerment of the oppressed sections of society,” he said, pointing out that the DMK-led Dravidian Model government had installed a life-size statue of the eminent personality and inaugurated his memorial in his birthplace in Chengalpet district.

“The torch of rights Rettamalai Srinivasan lit shall never be extinguished,” he added.