All police special teams stand dismantled across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Senior officials in the police department on Wednesday informed their subordinates that all the police special teams now functioning in the state have been dismantled.

State police headquarters had asked the city and district officials not to form special teams without the consent of zonal inspector generals of police from each zone or concerned city police commissioners.

There is a proper procedure to form special teams and get written permission from concerned authorities to do so, the police HQ informed all the officials through police mike on Wednesday.

Assistant commissioners/deputy superintendents should know what is going on in their jurisdiction and are responsible for all police activities taking place there. Don’t bring people to the station unnecessarily.

“Especially, people like drunkards, trouble makers caught by the public should not be taken to the station but to the hospital,” the message further said.

Detection of stolen goods should be done using scientific methods. “And the government is very serious about these instructions,” the message further said.

The measure comes after the fact that investigation by a special police team in a jewellery theft case led to the death of a temple guard in Sivaganga district recently, after which the state CM apologised to the family of the victim.