All opposition parties share moral duty to defeat DMK, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would "certainly expand" in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, stressing that the party's primary goal was to defeat the ruling DMK.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar in Nandanam on the occasion of his birth anniversary and Guru Puja, Tamilisai said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already made it clear that the NDA will definitely be expanded in Tamil Nadu, and that remains our stand too. Our aim is not about appearing strong or weak; it is about defeating the DMK, and every political force has a role to play in that mission."

When asked about a possible alliance with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), she reiterated that "discussions on alliance formation are being held with the intent of strengthening the NDA."

Tamilisai also said that the BJP's state president, Nainar Nagenthran, had already extended the party's support to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, adding that such administrative processes were essential for a fair democracy. Taking a dig at critics, she quipped, "SIR is a cleaning process; unfortunately, they don't seem to like anything being cleaned."

Dismissing speculation about internal rifts within the Opposition, Tamilisai remarked, "Differences among leaders are natural. When leaders with diverse ideologies come together, it creates a buzz, but that does not shake the party, nor weaken the Opposition."

She added that leaders such as KA Sengottaiyan, O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, Seeman and Vijay all share the moral duty of defeating the DMK. "If Opposition votes get divided, it only helps the ruling party. Hence, a strategic alliance suited to the current political climate is essential," she said.