All nine accused in Pollachi gang rape given life term

COIMBATORE: The Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced all nine accused in the sensational Pollachi sexual assault case to life imprisonment till death.

Judge R Nandhini Devi pronounced the quantum of sentence around noon. The nine accused were convicted in the morning.

N. Sabarirajan, 32, alias Rishwanth of Jothi Nagar; K. Thirunavukkarasu, 34, of Makkinampatti; M. Sathish, 33, and T. Vasanthakumar, 30, of Suleeswaranpatti; R. Mani alias Manivannan, 32, of Achipatti; P. Babu, 33, of Mahalingapuram; T. Haronimus Paul, 32, of Achipatti; K. Arulanantham, 39, of Vadugapalayam; and M. Arunkumar, 33, of Panikkampatti, are the nine accused in the 2019 case.

“All the nine accused were awarded life under Sections 376D (gang rape) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court has awarded a total compensation of Rs 85 lakhs to the eight victims (each will receive a compensation ranging from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs) in the case. The punishment has been given based on the gravity and nature of the offence,” said CBI Public Prosecutor Surendra Mohan.

“Each of the accused was slapped with a fine ranging from Rs 30,000 to 40,000, which comes to around 1.5 lakh for all the nine accused. Even if the convicts go for an appeal, the punishment awarded by this court will be upheld,” he added.

The sexual assault took place between 2016 and 2018. Following the judgment, the nine convicts were taken back to be lodged at Salem Central Prison. A large number of police were deployed in the court premises as a precaution. Welcoming the judgment, members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association distributed sweets, while villagers in Pollachi broke into celebrations by firing crackers.