All nine accused in Pollachi gang rape found guilty; sentencing expected by noon

CHENNAI: The Mahila Court in Coimbatore has found all nine accused in the sensational Pollachi sexual assault case to be guilty of crime.

Judge R Nandhini Devi will pronounce the quantum of judgment at the special court around noon. N. Sabarirajan, 32, alias Rishwanth of Jothi Nagar; K. Thirunavukkarasu, 34, of Makkinampatti; M. Sathish, 33, and T. Vasanthakumar, 30, of Suleeswaranpatti; R. Mani alias Manivannan, 32, of Achipatti; P. Babu, 33, of Mahalingapuram; T. Haronimus Paul, 32, of Achipatti; K. Arulanantham, 39, of Vadugapalayam; and M. Arunkumar, 33, of Panikkampatti, are the nine accused in the 2019 case.

“Gang rape and repeated rape has been proven beyond doubt against the nine accused. We have insisted on the court for a maximum punishment of life conviction until death,” said government pleader Surendra Mohan, to the media.

The sexual assault took place between 2016 and 2018. The nine accused persons who were lodged at Salem Central Prison were brought to the court under high security. A large number of police were deployed in the court premises as a precaution.