“All is for good,” OPS says about EPS- Amit Shah meeting in Delhi

CHENNAI: ‘All is for good,’ said expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam while responding to question to reports regarding AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders' meeting with Union Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah at Delhi on Tuesday night.

He, however, refused to speak further by stating that ‘It is getting late’ and rushed to the assembly to attend the proceedings for the day.

Palaniswami and party’s senior leaders K P Munusamy, S P Velumani, M Thambidurai, C Ve Shanmugam attended the meeting that lasted for nearly two hours, between 8.25 pm and 10.24 pm, at Shah’s camp office.

Though there was no official communication from leaders of the two parties, the meeting laid credibility to the rumours that the former allies initiated the talks to revive their alliance that ended on September 25, 2023.

Palaniswami is still in Delhi. He is expected to return to Chennai from Delhi by this evening.