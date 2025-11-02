All defeat-fearing parties come together against legitimate exercise, says TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state unit president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday accused the ruling DMK of turning the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls into a "politically motivated diversionary drama."

Dubbing the DMK as "Dhisaithiruppu Munnetra Kazhagam", Nainar Nagenthran said Chief Minister M K Stalin, who had "never convened an all-party meeting to address people's grievances," had suddenly called one only on the SIR issue. "This clearly exposes his intent to mislead the public through yet another diversionary act," he charged in a statement.

He said the SIR, a routine, legally mandated voter list revision process carried out for decades to protect citizens' democratic rights, was being portrayed as alien and suspicious merely to distract people from the DMK government's "failure in handling corruption, flood relief, and the sufferings of farmers."

"As many parties have boycotted this politically motivated meeting, only those gripped by the fear of defeat have chosen to attend," he added.

Stating that people were "fed up with the DMK's endless publicity stunts and diversionary theatrics," the Tirunelveli MLA said Tamil Nadu voters would also reject this latest "anti-SIR drama."

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the issue, criticising the ruling DMK for "deliberately misrepresenting" the SIR.

Explaining the objectives of the SIR, the former governor said the exercise aims to ensure the inclusion of new voters aged 18 and above, the deletion of names of deceased persons, and the removal of duplicate entries. "The entire process is completely transparent," she added.

As per the Election Commission's schedule, the door-to-door verification will be conducted from November 4 to December 4, followed by a period for objections and corrections from December 9 to January 8, 2026. Complaints will be verified till January 31, and the final verified list will be published on February 7, 2026.