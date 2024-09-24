Alcoholics barred at meet: TVK issues advisory

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has issued an advisory to party cadre attending the Vikravandi conference not to participate if they are under the influence of alcohol.

According to sources, the TVK general secretary N Anand has issued a detailed advisory for the cadre.

"Our general secretary Anand said the party members should desist from taking part in the Vikravandi conference if they consume alcohol. Also, he directed us to provide adequate security to women and children," a district-level functionary told DT Next.

Anand issued a detailed advisory to the cadre as per the orders of our president Thalaivar Vijay, the functionary said.

The party also instructed the cadre not to disturb other vehicles on the road when arriving to the conference and asked them to be polite with police personnel.

"Bike riders should not indulge in any adventure. If there are any wells and dangerous spots in the venue of the conference, vigilance should be maintained. Adequate amenities should be provided to the health team and fire personnel. Only a limited number of cadre should be accommodated in buses and vans," the advisory read.

First-ever state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is scheduled for October 27 in V Salai village, near Vikravandi on the Chennai-Trichy highway.