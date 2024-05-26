Akila, beloved elephant of Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple, turns 22

TIRUCHY: Akila, the beloved elephant of the Tiruvanaikovil Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple, celebrated its 22nd birthday on Friday.

Akila was born in Assam in 2002 and was brought to Tiruvanaikovil temple by a charitable trust in 2011. Since then, the elephant has been at the temple, winning over thousands of devotees over the past 12 years.

To celebrate her birthday, the temple management organised a Gaja puja in the temple and Akila was offered sweets, fruits and vegetables as birthday treat.

Assistant Commissioner Ravichandran, temple priests and many others took part in the event. Later, the devotees also joined the celebration.

A few years ago, a devotee had donated funds to set up a shower for Akila to keep her cool during the summer months. The temple officials had also set up an exclusive mud pond for the elephant to frolic.