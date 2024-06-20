AIU sleuths seize 1kg gold from man coming from Sharjah at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths from Tiruchy retrieved 1 kg gold worth Rs 73.31 lakh from a passenger who smuggled the gold in the form of capsules and seized them on Thursday.

While the officials were inspecting the baggage of the passengers of Air India Express from Sharjah, they suspected the movement of a passenger who was later identified as Karthik (33) from Ramanathapuram district and he was taken to the special cabin and conducted an inspection in which the officials found that he had swallowed the gold in the form of capsules.

Subsequently, the capsules were retrieved through some medical procedure and it weighed 1.024 kg worth Rs 73.32 lakh. Karthik was taken for further investigation.