AIU sleuths seize 1.4 kg gold in form of paste, chain at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: AIU officials from Tiruchy International Airport seized 1.423 kg of gold in the form of paste and chain worth Rs 1.03 crore from a passenger concealed in his kneecap on Wednesday.

According to the officials, they suspected the movement of passengers during the checking of baggage inbound from Singapore by Scoot Airlines on Thursday.

The passenger was wearing a knee cap and the officials inspected the knee cap in which they found that he was concealing a paste form of gold and a chain wrapped by cloth.The gold paste weighed 1.317 kg while the chain weighed 106 grams and together weighed 1.423 kg worth in the Indian market Rs 1.03 crore. Subsequently, the officials handed him over to the airport police who arrested him. Further investigations are under way.