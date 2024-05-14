AIU sleuths seize 1.2 kg gold worth Rs 92 lakh in Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths, on Monday, seized 1.299 kg of gold worth Rs 92 lakh from a passenger bound from Sharjah at Tiruchy International Airport.

The officials were inspecting the baggage of the passengers bound from Sharjah by Air India Express (No IX 614) during the early hours of Monday.

They suspected the movement of a passenger and took him to a separate place. The officials conducted an inquiry and found that he had concealed the yellow metal weighing 1.299 kg inside a tile-cutting machine.

He was caught while he was attempting to walk along the Green Channel in the arrival area, according to the officials. Subsequently, they seized the entire gold and an investigation is under way.