AIU seizes foreign currencies worth Rs 4.96 L in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: AIU officials from Tiruchy seized Rs 4.96 lakh worth of foreign currencies and coins from two passengers bound from Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

While the officials were checking the baggage of passengers coming from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight (No AK 28) on Tuesday, they suspected the movement of two passengers.

Immediately, the two were taken to a secluded place and their bags were inspected.

Officials found that they were concealing Rs 4.96 lakh worth of foreign currencies and coins.

Subsequently, the officials seized the currencies and conducted an inquiry with the passengers.

The AIU sleuths have also been interrogating the passengers about the source of foreign currency.