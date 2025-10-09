Airbus-Tata to deliver 40 ‘Make in India’ aircraft by 2026; eyes TN for future units

CHENNAI: Global aerospace giant Airbus has announced plans to deliver 40 aircraft by September 2026 under its landmark partnership with Tata, marking a major milestone in India’s growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

Speaking to DT Next on the sidelines of AeroDefCon 2025, a senior Airbus executive said that Airbus was committed to delivering 40 aircraft by September 2026, and the production rate would subsequently increase.

“In the future, we may explore opportunities to establish our units in Tamil Nadu, given its strong industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce,” the executive added.

The Airbus-Tata collaboration centres on the ambitious C295 programme, the first major ‘Make in India’ initiative in the aerospace sector led by the private industry. The programme is poised to usher in a new era of indigenous aircraft manufacturing, enabling India to emerge as a global hub for advanced aviation technologies.

Under this initiative, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), the Indian Aircraft Contractor (IAC), will oversee the complete manufacturing process, from engineering detailed components to final assembly of the Airbus Defence & Space C295 aircraft. Tata will also develop specialised capabilities for avionics and engine testing, rainwater simulation, flight testing, and long-term fleet maintenance, modification, and upgrades.

India has become the largest global customer for the C295 aircraft, with a total order of 56 units. Over 85% of the structural and final assembly work for 40 aircraft will be executed domestically. The project involves manufacturing 13,000 precision parts, with 21 special processes certified and 37 Indian suppliers, from both public and private sectors, already on-boarded.

In addition, Airbus has also partnered with Tata for the production of the H125 helicopter, further strengthening India’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain.