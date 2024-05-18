Air India flight headed to Bengaluru loses cabin pressure, makes emergency landing in Tiruchy airport

CHENNAI: An Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru made an emergency landing in Tiruchy airport on Saturday due to a technical glitch that developed mid-air.

Air India flight IX 934 had to suddenly land in Tiruchy airport due to a drop in cabin pressure which made the passengers feel claustrophobic.

It is reported that there were 167 passengers on the flight. After evacuating all the passengers, emergency services were kept on standby to provide medical assistance to those affected by the incident.

Arrangements are now being made for the passengers to continue their journey to Bengaluru.

It is to be noted that another Air India flight, AI1807, from Delhi to Bengaluru, was forced to turn back to Delhi after an air conditioning unit caught fire mid-air yesterday.