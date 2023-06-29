Begin typing your search...

Air Commodore PS Vaidya takes over command of Avadi Air Force Station

Air Commodore Vaidya was commissioned in the Indian Air Force (IAF) as an Administrative Branch Officer on December 19, 1992.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jun 2023 11:42 PM GMT
Air Commodore PS Vaidya takes over command of Avadi Air Force Station
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Air Commodore Prashant Shriram Vaidya took over the Command of Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Avadi on Wednesday from Air Commodore S Sivakumar. Air Commodore Vaidya was commissioned in the Indian Air Force (IAF) as an Administrative Branch Officer on December 19, 1992. Before assuming Command of Air Force Station Avadi, the Air Officer has held many important appointments at senior levels which includes Commanding Officer and Chief Operations Officer of important Air Force Units, Command Air Defence Officer at an Operational Command and Chief Administrative Officer at a forward base, a defence release said. Prior to taking over the Command of Air Force Station Avadi, he was holding the appointment of Command Works Officer, Maintenance Command.

Tamil NaduAir Commodore PS VaidyaAvadi Air Force StationIndian Air ForceAir Commodore Prashant Shriram Vaidya
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X