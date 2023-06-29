Air Commodore PS Vaidya takes over command of Avadi Air Force Station

CHENNAI: Air Commodore Prashant Shriram Vaidya took over the Command of Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Avadi on Wednesday from Air Commodore S Sivakumar. Air Commodore Vaidya was commissioned in the Indian Air Force (IAF) as an Administrative Branch Officer on December 19, 1992. Before assuming Command of Air Force Station Avadi, the Air Officer has held many important appointments at senior levels which includes Commanding Officer and Chief Operations Officer of important Air Force Units, Command Air Defence Officer at an Operational Command and Chief Administrative Officer at a forward base, a defence release said. Prior to taking over the Command of Air Force Station Avadi, he was holding the appointment of Command Works Officer, Maintenance Command.