Ailing wild elephant under treatment dies in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: An ailing female wild elephant died despite treatment by the forest department in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The elephant, aged around 25 years, was found with its calf near Marudamalai last Saturday. The elephant, which had stood motionless for a long time, had suddenly collapsed.

On receiving information from villagers, a team of forest department staff, along with a veterinarian team, arrived and examined the animal. The elephant did not have any injuries.

The next day, on Sunday, attempts were made to revive the elephant by administering it with medicines stuffed inside fruits. It was also given fodder and water. The elephant was then lifted using a crane.

Two kumkis named Durian and Suyambu were brought from ATR to keep away wild elephants from coming to the spot, during the course of treatment. Meanwhile, the calf, which was disturbed by the presence of kumkis and forest department staff, moved into the forest area and joined another herd.

The animal was monitored round the clock by forest veterinarians E Vijayaraghavan from Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and S Sathasivam from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

Following concerted treatment by the forest department, the elephant regained strength and started to exhibit signs of improvement.

Even as the forest department continued its treatment, hoping for the elephant to become normal, the animal died on Tuesday.

District Forest Officer N Jayaraj said samples would be sent for analysis after a post-mortem to ascertain the exact reason for the death of the animal.