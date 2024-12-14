Begin typing your search...

    He devoted his entire life to upholding the progressive ideals and principles of the Congress Party and Thanthai Periyar, says Mallikarjuna Kharge

    14 Dec 2024
    AICC president Kharge condoles the demise of EVKS Elangovan
    (L-R) AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge; EVKS Elangovan 

    CHENNAI: AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge condoled the demise of EVKS Elangovan who succumbed to illness here on Saturday.

    In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle, Kharge said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Former Union Minister, Former PCC President of @INCTamilNadu, and Erode MLA, Thiru EVKS Elangovan. A candid and courageous leader, he was a consensus builder. He devoted his entire life to upholding the progressive ideals and principles of the Congress Party and Thanthai Periyar, serving the people of Tamil Nadu with steadfast dedication and commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers.”

    DTNEXT Bureau

