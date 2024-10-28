AIADMK's Udhayakumar describes actor-turned-politicians Vijay's first conference as "impressive"

MADURAI: Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, RB Udhayakumar, praised actor-turned-politician Vijay's first public conference, calling it an "impressive" debut.

Udhayakumar's remarks followed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and Chief Vijay's inaugural state conference on Sunday in V Salai, Vikravandi, where he outlined the party's ideology.

The AIADMK leader noted that Vijay has delivered a "strong" message to the youth, with policies reminiscent of those championed by CM MG Ramachandran (MGR), the founder of AIADMK.

"Vijay has made an impressive start with his conference, clearly outlining his policies and drawing enthusiastic participation from young people. The event sends a powerful message that the younger generation is disillusioned with DMK-appointed Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Interestingly, Vijay's policies echo those of MG Ramachandran (MGR), a revered Tamil leader," Udhayakumar stated.

He further assured that Vijay's political entry would not affect the AIADMK.

"Vijay's entry into politics will not impact AIADMK, which holds a solid 30 per cent vote bank. Founded by MG Ramachandran, the AIADMK has a loyal base. The convention highlights the youth's dissatisfaction with the DMK's dynastic politics," he said.

Vijay entered politics and launched his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, in February this year.

On October 27, Vijay held his party's first state conference, highlighting TVK's ideology of 'Secular Social Justice' and identifying two main adversaries: an "ideological enemy" promoting "divisive politics" and a "political enemy" running a "corrupt government" under the guise of the Dravidian model.

Vijay also criticised the DMK, alleging that "one family" is exploiting the state through "underground dealings."

"I have left my acting career to enter politics. I stand before you as your Vijay, trusting in all of you. There is a group repeating the same rhetoric, misleading the public. They are involved in secret dealings, masquerading as the Dravidian Model while betraying the people," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are expected to take place in 2026.