AIADMK’s tie up with saffron party getting extended to ED: Min Regupathy

CHENNAI: Attributing political motive to the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in places related to State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Law Minister S Regupathy said that the DMK considers ED as an ally of the ruling BJP.

Talking to media persons at the Secretariat shortly after Leader of Opposition accused the State government of moving a transfer petition before the Supreme Court in the Tasmac case, minister Regupathy said, “The BJP state president first alleged Rs 1,000 crore scam. Then the ED repeated it. EPS emphasised it after visiting Delhi. Their link has been established.”

Asserting that there was no irregularity in Tasmac in the DMK regime, the Law Minister said, “Like the AIADMK, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JD (U), the Enforcement Directorate is an alliance party of the BJP. We only consider them as an ally of the BJP without a political label.”

Rebutting LoP’s charges regarding the petition to transfer the case, Regupathy said, “The State government only filed a counter, and it did not move a transfer petition before the apex court. We only asked the Supreme Court to club all petitions and hear them. We did not pray for the transfer of the case to some other State. We can prove in the court that no irregularity was committed in Tasmac.”

Regarding LoP’s charge that they were denied permission in the House to raise the Tasmac issue, the Law Minister said, “A matter pending before the court must not be discussed in the House. EPS should have read our counter.” On the petition challenging ED in the Madras High Court, the minister said that they have no fear and they will resolve the case in the SC.

Adding that a dispute has been raised about one of the judges on the HC division bench being a brother of the minister’s counsel on record, the Law Minister said that such issues would be raised, and instead of raising such issues, it would be better to try and settle it once for all in the SC.

Law Minister Regupathy also clarified that the State government had no doubt about the judges of the Madras HC who toiled day and night to deliver justice.