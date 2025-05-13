AIADMK’s ‘Sirs’ must be ashamed for shielding convicts: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, went to town over the conviction of all nine persons involved in the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case. Not wanting to waste any time gaining one-upmanship over their political rival AIADMK on the issue, Chief Minister Stalin said that those who attempted to protect the AIADMK functionary among the convicts must hang their heads in shame.

In a message posted on microblogging site 'X' shortly after the pronouncement of the verdict, Stalin said, "Justice has been delivered for the atrocities committed by an evil AIADMK functionary among the criminals. Let the 'sirs' who tried to protect the den of criminals, including an AIADMK person, hang their heads in shame, if they have any dignity." Understandably, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin joined the chorus and said, "Life imprisonment has been awarded to the AIADMK functionary among the nine criminals in the spine-chilling Pollachi sexual assault case. The atrocity committed against women during the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK regime is a dark page in the history of Tamil Nadu. The DMK, the opposition party then, thwarted attempts to save the criminals, with the support of the people. It was instrumental in securing justice for the victims."

The DMK also got its senior women leader and deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, to up the ante against the principal opposition party, AIADMK, vis-à-vis the Pollachi sexual assault case.