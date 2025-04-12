AIADMK’s MGR youth wing functionary Chandrasekar quits

COIMBATORE: MGR youth wing secretary R Chandrasekar had announced quitting the party citing personal reasons. He is also the publisher of AIADMK’s mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Puratchithalaivi Amma.’

In a statement, Chandrasekar claimed to have worked for AIADMK over the last 20 years with complete dedication, truthfulness and without any expectation. “Because of personal reasons, I couldn’t involve myself in party work. So, I am relieved from all responsibilities from the party,” he said in the statement.

Chandrasekar also expressed his gratitude to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the party’s general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami and former minister SP Velumani.