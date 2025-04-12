AIADMK’s deceptions out in the open with BJP alliance revival, says DMK MP Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: Unsparing in her criticism of the revival of the BJP-AIADMK alliance for the 2026 Assembly polls, DMK Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday said that Edappadi K Palaniswami has done a great betrayal to the AIADMK and the people of Tamil Nadu by returning to the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold.

Talking to media persons at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam an hour after Union home minister Amit Shah declared a poll war against the DMK, Kanimozhi said, “Amit Shah has announced the alliance between the BJP and AIADMK in the presence of the same Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) who proclaimed that they would never forge alliance with the saffron party again. EPS, who has been claiming to oppose the various anti-people schemes and bills of the BJP, was seen silently embracing the alliance.

“The alliance is Palaniswami’s blatant betrayal of the AIADMK and people of Tamil Nadu. Our Chief Minister (Stalin) has been reiterating time and again that they were always in touch and they would revive the alliance at any moment. The truth is out today. They have been compelled to reveal their alliance today because they could not deceive the people for long,” the DMK deputy general secretary remarked.

Asked about Shah announcing EPS as the leader of the alliance in the State, Kanimozhi said, “Whoever leads the alliance would announce the alliance. The alliance was announced under circumstances where he did not even have the right to speak. He embraced the alliance in the presence of those who spoke ill of Arignar Anna and their leader Jayalalithaa. They have been pushed to the extent of hosting a feast for the same persons. People of Tamil Nadu will teach a fitting lesson to them.”

On Shah stating that a common minimum programme would be created to iron out differences on issues like NEET, she said, “They (ADMK) could have consulted and taken a good decision when they were in power earlier. They were unable to do it. They don’t have any chance of victory in the coming election. Then what good does consulting do now? Let them announce today that NEET is not needed for TN now.”

Reacting to Shah’s charge that DMK was raising language policy and delimitation to cover up its corruption, Kanimozhi said, “We (DMK) have been opposing it for long. Our stand is for a two-language policy. This is not a stand taken today or yesterday. It has been our stand since the 1930s. It has a long history. DMK has been fighting all along.

“The BJP regime is continuously using the ED, IT and CBI to crush all opposition parties speaking against them. 95% of ED cases are against opposition leaders. The conviction rate is not even 2%. They are miscalculating that they can intimidate us, too. To divert their misdeeds, they are foisting such cases and levelling such allegations,” she said.