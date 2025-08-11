AIADMK’s conspiracies will not succeed before DMK’s achievements, says CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami, saying none of his conspiracies will succeed before the achievements of our government.

Addressing a public meeting in Tirupur, the Chief Minister said Palaniswami ‘makes sound’, assuming him to be former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa. “But he doesn’t know what his party cadres comment on him. After the BJP, an ally of AIADMK, credited Tamil Nadu to be the best in economic development among the states of India, the opposition leader has now been driven into a state of despair,” he said.

Further, Stalin said, “That’s why Palaniswami talks in a denigrating manner without giving due respect even to the post of Chief Minister, which is a responsibility given by the people. But I don’t care, as our job is to serve people. And, I don’t wish to waste my time replying to him.”

Claiming that people will not believe his campaign lies, the chief minister said that schemes like ‘Ungaludan Stalin and ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin have become a hit among the people.

“Therefore, to prevent DMK from scoring further, the AIADMK moved the court to curtail such people's welfare schemes. But the Supreme Court condemned and slapped a penalty of Rs ten lakhs on the party’s MP CV Shanmugam. Is it not a shame for you? he asked.

Further, Stalin said, “I could say with confidence that more schemes were brought for the development of all departments in the Western region by our Dravidian government than during the AIADMK rule. The AIADMK’s 2026 assembly poll defeat is set to start from here, similar to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and local body polls.”

He also asserted that the Dravidian model of government will take the state on the path of development to reach new heights.