AIADMK’s 10 yrs regime fuelled TN’s growth, not Stalin’s governance, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed that the DMK government is reaping the benefits of the AIADMK’s decade-long rule and its development schemes, which laid the foundation for the state’s economic growth. However, he charged that the Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK regime is claiming credit for these achievements.

“The futuristic schemes launched by the previous AIADMK regime are now benefitting the state in achieving financial growth. However, the current administration under Chief Minister M K Stalin has failed to maintain financial management and stability,” Palaniswami said in a statement issued on Monday.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for their support of his state-wide campaign ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’, aimed at exposing the failures of CM Stalin’s governance model and ending the DMK's dynastic politics.

Since the launch of the campaign on July 7, he has met around 18.5 lakh people across 46 constituencies in 10 districts, engaging with people from all walks of life, he said and continued that the people have expressed dissatisfaction with the DMK regime and recalled the welfare schemes implemented by the AIADMK, highlighting how those initiatives had benefited them. He added that the public would not be swayed by the “political stunts” of the present Stalin-led government, which, despite announcing new schemes under various names, has failed to ensure they reach the intended beneficiaries.

He also criticised the DMK government’s ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ initiative, stating that women across the state are questioning the CM about unfulfilled promises. He said the government has not fulfilled even 10% of its 525 electoral promises, yet falsely claims to have implemented 98% of them.

Palaniswami further accused the DMK regime of delaying the disbursement of the Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. He vowed to bring an end to what he called the DMK’s anti-people governance and dynastic politics.