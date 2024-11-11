AIADMK would ally with the like-minded, call to be taken closer to 2026 polls: EPS

CHENNAI: In an obvious softening of stand against former ally BJP, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) dropped a hint at an olive branch saying any tie-up would be decided according to the prevailing political climate ahead of elections.

The AIADMK would ally with 'like-minded' parties to unseat the anti-people DMK regime, the former CM said.

“As far as AIADMK is concerned, like-minded parties that align with our ideology are welcome. Our objective and campaigns for the polls will be focused on removing the corrupt and anti-people DMK regime from power,” Palaniswami told journalists in Tiruchy while responding to a question over a possible alliance with the saffron party in the 2026 Assembly polls.

EPS, however, said that the election is 18 months away and a call will be taken according to the political situation prevailing at that time. ”It is too early to predict that. Only during the election time, it will be determined who heads the alliance and who will be the alliance partners,” he said and avoided giving a direct answer to a pointed question of whether the AIADMK’s doors are open for the BJP and the PMK. He dismissed it as a 'hypothetical' question.

Palaniswami’s response sent a signal that he is softening his stand against the former allies, particularly the BJP. Since he declared that the AIADMK exited the BJP alliance on September 25 last year, he has categorically rejected any political ties with the national party, all through. He stood firm on his stand all these days despite there being a lot of pull and push to revive the ties with the saffron party for better fortune on the electoral front.

Palaniswami’s talk can also be interpreted that it is a message to the actor-turned-politician Vijay, who floated TVK, that the Dravidian major would accommodate new parties if the newbie is ready to accept him as the captain of the front.