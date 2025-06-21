AIADMK worker held in Namakkal for real estate fraud

COIMBATORE: An AIADMK functionary in Namakkal was arrested on Friday for conning an elderly woman in a real estate fraud.

The complainant Padmavathy (63), from Veeranam Main Road, alleged that she was duped of a huge amount by Balasubramaniam (52) and another person by promising to sell land for a monthly instalment. Balasubramanian is AIADMK’s Rasipuram Town secretary.

After an inquiry, he was arrested and produced in court and remanded in judicial custody to be lodged in Salem Central Prison.

Police said the other accused, AB Palanivel, who is on the run, is a functionary in the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party.