AIADMK won't cross 26 in Assembly polls under EPS, says Pugazhendhi

CHENNAI: Supporter of the expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, V Pugazhendhi, said that it would be difficult for the AIADMK to win even 26 seats in the forthcoming Assembly polls if Edappadi K Palaniswami continued to head the party.

He expressed disappointment that their efforts to reunite the party are not going in the right direction.

“Palaniswami has no rights to talk about readmitting and removing a functionary of the party,” he said and pointed out the pending civil dispute over the party affairs.

“I am very scared that our efforts to bring all the factions will turn futile. If that happens and the party loses badly in the 2026 polls, it will be difficult for us to walk in the streets. We should be prepared to face the wrath of the cadres and none will be spared, including those who have been campaigning for the reunion of the party,” Pugazhendi added.

He rebuked EPS's claims that the vote share of the AIADMK increased in the 18th Lok Sabha polls and said that the party secured only around 19% vote.