AIADMK won’t align with BJP: Udayakumar

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami stood firm in his decision that the AIADMK would not make alliance with the BJP. To safeguard the rights of people and protect Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami is keenly involved in making alliances with other parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK MLA R.B. Udayakumar (Thirumangalam) said in Madurai on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should come out and explain actions taken by the police against drug trafficking and to curb this growing menace. While Stalin was silent on this serious issue, DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, who had no official government position, is commenting on it.

DMK functionary Jaffar Sadiq, who’s arrested in the drug seizure case recently, was closely acquainted with the family of CM Stalin and photos of Sadiq posing with the CM’s family came out recently.

During the AIADMK regime, CMs J. Jayalalithaa and Palaniswami offered students free laptops and several education-related freebies to students, but now narcotics are in the hands of students.

He said Tamil Nadu is being neglected by the Central government, which did not allocate funds for metro rail project in Madurai and the State government’s losing GST revenue from the Centre.