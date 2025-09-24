AIADMK will win 2026 polls, others vying for second spot, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday exuded confidence that AIADMK will win the ensuing 2026 Assembly polls to form a government, and other parties are competing for the second spot.

Addressing a public campaign in Gudalur, the leader of the opposition said the AIADMK is a frontrunner in the polls, and other parties are contesting mainly for the second spot. His remark comes as a veiled counter to TVK leader Vijay’s statement that the contest is only between TVK and DMK in the assembly polls.

Taking a sharp dig at Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai by questioning his loyalty to Congress, Palaniswami said he is more loyal to DMK than Congress.

“Former TNCC president KS Alagiri and other functionaries seek a share in power, but Selvaperunthagai contradicts, by saying Rahul Gandhi did not ask for a share in power. He doesn’t strive for his party’s growth. Already, cracks have started to emerge in the DMK-Congress alliance,” he said.

Furthermore, Palaniswami stated that the DMK has faith only in its alliance partners, whereas the AIADMK trusts its alliance with the people.

“AIADMK and its cadres are not slaves to any party and stand on their own strength, unlike the DMK, which relies on the alliance parties. DMK is a role model in borrowing, collection, commission, and corruption, doing dynasty politics and in giving fake poll promises,” he said.

Asking people to end the dynasty politics of DMK in the 2026 assembly polls, the AIADMK leader alleged that not even 10 per cent of 525 poll promises were implemented, but Chief Minister MK Stalin has lied of fulfilling 98 per cent of assurances.

“DMK is a role model government in pasting ‘stickers’ and opening projects executed by the AIADMK,” he said, while listing out some of the projects started during the AIADMK and unveiled by DMK.