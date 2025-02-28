AIADMK will take part in all-party meet on delimitation: Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: The AIADMK will participate in the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the impact of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies on March 5 and convey its stance on the subject, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons in Salem after inaugurating a blood donation camp as part of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s 77th birth anniversary celebrations, the leader of the opposition said two representatives from the AIADMK will take part and clearly explain in detail his party's stand on delimitation.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended the invite to the leaders of 45 parties to participate in the meeting. BJP's ally, the PMK too has announced to take part in the crucial meeting.

Pointing out that except for the ruling party, all others are opposition parties; Palaniswami, however, asserted that AIADMK is the principal opposition party in the Assembly.

“People have given this recognition only to AIADMK and we will become the ruling party in 2026,” he said.

A majority of political parties in the state are apprehensive that the parliamentary constituency delimitation exercise would reduce the seats in the state.

Announcing the meeting, the CM said, "It has been decided to convene an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise. Tamil Nadu is facing the threat of losing eight seats (from the present 39) as the state has successfully implemented the family planning programme that led to the population control."

The AIADMK leader said the sale of hooch and drugs is rampant, while not a day passes without incidents of sexual assaults in Tamil Nadu. “The state government, on the other hand, claims that law and order is good and their administration is transparent. Girl children are unsafe in schools due to some offensive teachers. The state government should create awareness to prevent such crimes,” he said.