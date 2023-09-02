AIADMK will lose simultaneously supporting 'One Nation, One Election': Udhay

CHENNAI: State sports minister cum DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the AIADMK was supporting the "one nation, one election" proposal of the BJP led union government to suffer all defeats simultaneously.



Talking to media persons during a function here, Udhayanidhi said, "They (AIADMK) opposed it when they were in power. First, they lost the Lok Sabha election (2019). Then they lost the Assembly polls (2021) and the local body election. They suffered a series of election defeats. If they suffer all the defeats in one go, it would be easy for them. Hence, they have supported it."

Recalling his party's opposition to the "one nation, one election" proposal even when it was in the opposition, the DMK youth wing secretary said that the DMK would not accept the one language, one religion, one culture, one election or one food proposals for the whole nation.

Earlier, speaking in the Sanathanam eradication conference organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association at Kamarajar Hall, Udhayanidhi appreciated the organizers for rightly titling the conference "Santhanam eradication conference" and said, "Certain things must be eradicated, not opposed.

Like mosquito and Dengue, Malaria and Corona, Sanathanam must also be eradicated. Instead of opposing it, our duty must be eradicating Sanathan Dharma. So you have rightly titled it Sanathanam eradication conference."

Remarking that Sanathana Dharmam was opposed to equality and social justice, the minister said that unlike Sanathanam, they believe in questioning everything and the communist and Dravidian movements were formed for that purpose.