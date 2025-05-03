AIADMK vows to stay secular in saffron front

CHENNAI: Amid high expectations, the AIADMK Executive Committee endorsed party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami’s decision to ally with the BJP-led NDA and applauded him for devising a strategy to form a mega alliance to unseat the DMK government in the Assembly elections next year.

It was one of the 16 resolutions adopted by the members of the Executive Committee during the meeting held at the party headquarters on Friday. The panel extolled the political acumen of Palaniswami for making the right moves in forming the BJP-AIADMK’s “winning” alliance.

Adopting a resolution to this effect, the Executive Council has validated Palaniswami’s move to revive the alliance with the saffron party, which came to an end on September 25, 2023 following the then State BJP Chief K Annamalai’s controversial remarks against late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and Dravidian icon C N Annadurai.

In an obvious attempt to pacify AIADMK men upset with the alliance with the saffron party and eyeing the minority votes, the party also passed resolution standing by its secular credentials. AIADMK remains a fortress to safeguard the interests and wellbeing of the minorities, the resolution read.

In a dig at arch rival DMK for “deceiving” medical aspirants and their parents by staging a “political drama” guaranteeing to get exemption for the State from NEET, AIADMK demanded the ruling party to tender an open apology to the people of the State on the issue.

It also criticised the DMK for failing to fulfill it’s poll promises and masking it’s failure by whipping up emotive issues such as linguistic rights, education policy, State autonomy, delimitation and Katchatheevu issues.

It also demanded the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led TN government to publish a white paper on foreign investments attracted and number of employment opportunities generated in the last four years. It also appreciated the AIADMK leader Palaniswami’s efforts to obtain funds for Nanthai Vazhi Cauvery scheme and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending assistance.

The EC also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and criticised the DMK government for increasing various taxes and delaying development schemes launched during the AIADMK regime. MPs, MLAs and senior leaders, including former minister KA Sengottaiyan and other members of the Executive Committee, turned up for the meeting.