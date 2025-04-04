AIADMK voted against BJP’s Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha

CHENNAI: The members of the AIADMK voted against the BJP’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Rajya Sabha as Thambidurai, who spoke on behalf of the party, said that the party is “committed to the welfare of the minorities”.

The government has brought forward the bill to change the composition of the Waqf Act and Waqf Board council, he said while participating in the debate over the bill before voting against it.

“The AIADMK is committed to the welfare of the minorities. In India, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, there is a huge population of Muslims and Muslim leaders. The AIADMK is keen that minorities’ interest should be protected and safeguarded. So, I request the present government to consider the plea of the AIADMK party,” he said and pointed out that former CMs MGR and J Jayalalithaa and the present party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had launched several welfare programmes schemes for the minorities.

It may be recalled that the AIADMK voted in favour of the resolution passed by Chief Minister M K Stalin in the TN Assembly last week, demanding the “complete withdrawal” of the bill.