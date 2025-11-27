AIADMK veteran Sengottaiyan exits House, enters Vijay's farm

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan resigned as MLA from Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday and met Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, ending days of political speculation.

The nine-time MLA, a veteran strategist known for crafting election campaigns for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, surprised many with his sudden appearance at Vijay’s residence. Earlier, Vijay had consulted party leaders, including Aadhav Arjuna, fueling questions about the role Sengottaiyan might assume within TVK.

Sengottaiyan’s expulsion from AIADMK, a party he served for over 52 years, came after attending a Devar Jayanthi event with TTV Dhinakaran, O Panneerselvam, and VK Sasikala, followed by a 10-day ultimatum to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. On Wednesday, he first met Assembly Speaker M Appavu to submit his resignation before his two-hour discussion with Vijay.

Sources indicate Sengottaiyan is likely to take a top organisational role in TVK, positioning him alongside general secretary Bussy Anand as second-in-command. His entry is expected to bring substantial support, including 500 followers from his Erode base and former AIADMK MP Sathyabama.

In a last-minute twist, the ruling DMK reportedly reached out to Sengottaiyan on the day of his resignation. However, his meeting with Vijay signals a clear political direction. Formal induction into TVK is expected on Thursday, marking a significant realignment in Tamil Nadu politics.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said Sengottaiyan’s resignation would not affect her party’s alliance with AIADMK, describing it as an internal matter. She added that senior leaders’ differing opinions are part of political dynamics.

He had some issues with his party, but this is an internal matter. The alliance cannot take any responsibility for the turmoil inside a party -- Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP leader