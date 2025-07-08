AIADMK using CPI’s phrase, Mutharasan seeks explanation

CHENNAI: The phrase ‘Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ was coined by the CPI in 2021 as a call to rescue the people from the BJP. “With AIADMK having surrendered themselves before BJP, Edappadi K Palaniswami must explain against whom he was using the phrase now,” asked the CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan here on Monday.

Speaking in Tiruchy, Mutharasan said, the 26th conference of CPI has been scheduled from August 15 to 18 in Salem, in which Chief Minister MK Stalin and the leaders from alliance parties would take part.

“This apart, the party is working to get the support of the people for the nationwide strike called on by the trade unions on July 9 against the privatisation of PSUs,” he said.

Mutharasan claimed that the AIADMK leaders do not even like the party’s alliance with the BJP, as the BJP had damaged the AIADMK to a large extent and was trying to split the party from which they plan to get a political gain.