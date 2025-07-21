AIADMK under the clutches of BJP, says veteran leader Anwhar Raajhaa after joining DMK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK lost its senior-most Muslim face over its alliance with the BJP after organising secretary A Anwhar Raajhaa crossed over to the DMK on Monday, alleging that under Edappadi K Palaniswami’s leadership, the AIADMK was “under the clutches of the BJP”.

Hours after he joined the DMK in the presence of party chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin, Palaniswami expelled Raajhaa from the post and primary membership for “anti-party activities”.

Justifying his decision to sever decades-long association with the AIADMK, Raajhaa said he had been unhappy with EPS’s decision to revive electoral ties with the BJP, which he described as a “negative force” in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

"I had no option but to join the DMK, which has been steadfast in its fight against the threat posed by the BJP-led Union government," said Raajhaa, who served as Labour Minister in the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime between 2001 and 2006. His exit from the party has further strengthened the DMK and its allies’ charge that the AIADMK has become subservient to the saffron party.

“Palaniswami failed to protect AIADMK policies and instead chose to align with the BJP,” said Raajhaa, accusing Palaniswami of entering the NDA despite repeated warnings.

Palaniswami has failed to learn from the fate of the BJP’s former allies in Maharashtra and other states, he said. The BJP’s primary objective is not to win elections in the State but to destroy the AIADMK and position itself as the prime anti-DMK force.

Unlike the 2021 election when Palaniswami was in full control and the BJP had limited influence, the situation has now turned topsy-turvy, he said. "The BJP is calling the shots, and Palaniswami is following. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not even once endorsed Palaniswami as the CM candidate; he has only reiterated that the NDA would form the government. It is only Palaniswami who keeps repeating that he is the CM face of the alliance," said Raajhaa.

It may be recalled that Raajhaa was previously expelled on November 30, 2021, for supporting the then party coordinator O Panneerselvam’s proposal to readmit VK Sasikala into the party. He rejoined after submitting a written apology to Palaniswami on August 4, 2023.