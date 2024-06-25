AIADMK unable to get over Lok Sabha poll whitewash, says Stalin; asks how EPS can seek CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that principal opposition party AIADMK was repeatedly attempting to create ruckus in the House over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy issue because it was annoyed over the 40/40 victory of the INDIA bloc in the recently concluded Parliamentary polls.

Stalin also questioned Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's demand for a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

It all started when black shirt clad AIADMK members led by Palaniswami disrupted the House proceedings the same way they did on the opening day of the Assembly session over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy issue.

Meanwhile, Speaker M Appavu got the unrelenting AIADMK members evicted from the House.

Speaking thereafter, Stalin said that the AIADMK was repeatedly attempting to create ruckus in the House because the 40/40 victory (of DMK led alliance) in the Parliamentary polls was irritating them (AIADMK).

"To somehow divert it from public attention, they are repeatedly doing it, " Stalin said, before detailing the various actions initiated by his government in the immediate aftermath of the hooch tragedy.

Taking strong exception to the AIADMK's repeated demands for a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy, the CM said, "The same LoP would not have forgotten when the CBI probe was moved against him during his chief ministership. When DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi levelled an allegation against him (EPS) and moved the court seeking CBI probe, the court ordered the same. If he had faith in the CBI, he must have accepted the challenge and faced the CBI probe. Instead, he (EPS) was a brave man who obtained a stay against the CBI probe because he lacked confidence in the agency. He is demanding a CBI probe into this issue now."

Meanwhile, minister K N Nehru attempted to move a resolution to suspend the AIADMK members from the House for the remainder of the session.

Intervening, the Chief Minister requested Speaker M Appavu to modify the resolution to one-day suspension from the House proceedings, which the House adopted and allowed the MLAs to attend the remaining of the session from Wednesday.