AIADMK to stage state-wide protest over hooch tragedy in front of Kallakurichi Collectorate

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would head the protest in front of Kallakurichi Collectorate, as part of the state-wide protest, demanding Chief Minister M K Stalin to step down over the hooch tragedy, which claimed over 55 lives in the last six days.

More than 100 were undergoing treatment in JIPMER in Puducherry and government hospitals in Villupuram and Salem districts.

Former minister and senior AIADMK leader C V Shanmugam and party functionaries would also participate in the protest along with EPS, while senior leaders Natham R Viswanathan, Dindugal C Srinivasan, S P Velumani, P Thangamani, and R B Udhayakumar and district secretaries would stage protest in front of the collectorate in their respective districts.

In Chennai, former fisheries minister D Jayakumar would stage a protest along with party cadres in front of the Collectorate.

The LoP along with his party legislators have been demanding the Speaker, M Appavu, to permit them to speak over the hooch tragedy in the assembly and staged a protest on the second day of the ongoing assembly session, which commenced on June 20.

They have been forcibly evicted from the house when they raised slogans demanding to adjourn the Question hour for a debate over the hooch tragedy.

They walked off the assembly on Saturday, demanding a CBI probe over the hooch tragedy.