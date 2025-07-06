AIADMK to stage demo to restore full operation of Melvishram PHC

CHENNAI: The AIADMK would stage a demonstration on July 10, demanding the State government to take appropriate measures to extend medical care to the public through the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Melvisharam in Ranipet district.

Noting how the PHC was upgraded into a 30-bedded PHC and functioned round-the-clock during the AIADMK regime under his leadership, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami added that the then AIADMK regime had also sanctioned funds for the construction of a new hospital building.

However, the DMK regime later claimed credit for this, with Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating the new facility on February 23 this year. “Ironically, it has not been functioning properly, which has come to light during the State Health Minister M Subramanian’s recent inspection of the facility,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

Condemning the non-functioning of the PHC, the AIADMK’s Ranipet unit would stage a demonstration to demand the State government to take necessary measures to restore the facility to full operation for the benefit of the public in the area, Palaniswami said.

Former minister Sevoor S Ramachandran and district secretary of AIADMK’s Ranipet unit SM Sugumar would participate in the demonstration along with party functionaries to put pressure on the government to address the issue, the statement added.