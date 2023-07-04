AIADMK to protest against announcement of Bargur forest as wildlife sanctuary

CHENNAI: AIADMK party would organise a protest condemning the Tamil Nadu government for announcing Anthiyur and Bargur forest area as a wildlife sanctuary that would affect the livelihood of tribal, who depend upon the forest products.



Senior party leader and former minister K A Sengottaiyan along with party functionaries would stage a demonstration in Erode on Thursday demanding the government to roll back its decision to ensure the livelihood of the tribal people living in Anthiyur and Bargur area, said Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement.

The former CM urged the party cadres in Erode to participate in the protest in large numbers. He also urged the public and farmers in and around Erode to take part in the demonstration to condemn the TN government's announcement without considering the welfare of the people.