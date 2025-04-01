AIADMK to move special call motion on Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru river linking project

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is planning to move a call attention motion regarding Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru river linking project at the State Assembly session on Tuesday.

Former AIADMK minister and Viralimalai MLA Vijaya Baskar would move the call attention motion, seeking response from Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on the present status of the project.

The project was designed to build a new canal for a length of 262.19 km from the Kattalai (Mayanaur) barrage to connect the Cauvery River with the Agniyar, South Vellar, Manimuthar, Vaigai and Gundarur rivers. By implementing the project, out of the total 52,332 hectares of land between the Cauvery and Gundaru basins, about 45,810 hectares of land would be assured of irrigation, and 6,521 hectares of land would be provided with irrigation facilities. The government has accorded in-principle approval for the formation of the canal at an estimated cost of Rs 6,941 crore for the first phase of the project, Minister Duraimurugan said in the policy note.

Land acquisition for the project in Karur, Pudukottai, and Trichy districts are under progress, while detailed project reports for the second and third phase are under preparation.