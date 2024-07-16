AIADMK to hold state-wide protest on July 23 against hike of power tariff

CHENNAI: The AIADMK would stage a state-wide protest on July 23 against the Tamil Nadu government for hiking the electricity bill for the third time and attempt to reduce the sale of palm oil and toor dal in public distribution shops (PDS).

Palaniswami, in a statement, said that the DMK government increased the power tariff for the third time since it came into power, resulting in hardship to the people of the state.

Similarly, the government is contemplating to stop the sales of palm oil and toor dal in PDS.

The AIADMK functionaries would stage protests in the jurisdiction of all the 82 distinct units across the state to register strong protest against the government’s decisions on coming Tuesday, Palaniswami said.

The TN government issued an order on Monday, increasing the power tariff by 4.83 per cent for all consumers.

This is the third time the government is revising the power tariff since it came into power.