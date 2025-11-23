AIADMK to hold executive, general council meet on December 10

CHENNAI: The opposition AIADMK on Sunday announced that its executive committee and general council will meet here on December 10.

In a press release, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami—also the leader of the opposition in the assembly—said the meetings will be held in Chennai's Vanagaram at 10 am.

The sessions will be convened in accordance with clauses 19(vii) and 25(ii) of the party constitution, it said.

AIADMK Praesidium Chairman A Tamilmagan Hussain will chair the combined meeting of the executive committee and the general council.

Individual invitations will be sent to all members of both bodies and to special invitees, it added.