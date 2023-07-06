AIADMK to activate booth level committees ahead of 2024 LS elections

CHENNAI: AIADMK is to activate all its booth committees in the 234 Assembly constituencies of the state. This, according to sources in the party, is to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the party wants to activate grassroots cadres.

The recent meeting of the district secretaries of the AIADMK held in Chennai has decided to activate all the booth committees.



A senior AIADMK leader told IANS, "The party is rejuvenating the booth committees. As you know in the 75 days of active campaigning we have enrolled 1.6 crore members, both old members renewed their membership and several new members joined the party. Now the booth committees will be activated using the services of the newly inducted members under the able guidance of the old members.



"Our aim is to capture the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and we have already commenced our work."



In the last Lok Sabha election, DMK had won in 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats. The lone seat for the AIADMK was won by RavIndranathan, son of O. Panneerselvam from Theni constituency.



With OPS being expelled from the party, his son has ceased to be the party MP. This makes AIADMK with no MP from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha.



The AIADMK will also have to cover a lot of ground as a major section of senior leaders, including OPS, V.K. Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran are not in the party now. This has affected the party's Thevar base -- the community to which all the three belong to. Thevar were traditionally with AIADMK and the party has won several seats from the community-dominated belts in Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli districts.



The AIADMK leadership said that once the booth committees are constituted, the party will provide training to the grassroots leaders on the central government schemes available and how they can benefit from them.